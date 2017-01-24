14th Century Oak Cradle

This white oak cradle is based on a replica of a 14th century English cradle from the collection of the Medieval Merchant’s House in Southampton, England. The design was modified in a number of ways: to improve the construction; to make it safer; to make it weigh less; to make it more appropriate for modern usage, and of course to show off the beauty of the wood.

This cradle was built for the daughter of a couple of good friends. Though it was begun over seven weeks before her estimated due date, with the hope that it could be completed around the time of her birth, she chose to arrive 5 weeks early. Finishing it quickly became a mad frenzy encompassing just about all my free time for several weeks.

– Fernando Vigil

St. Louis, MO

