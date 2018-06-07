2018 Father’s Day Gift Guide

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and for dads who are woodworkers, there can be no better gift than something that supports our hobby — which is why we’ve provided a list of Woodworker’s Journal sponsors, all of whom have many items that could enhance your shop.

So, if you, like me, would like to be “helpful” to those struggling to decide what to give you on Father’s Day, just forward a link to this page to your progeny.

You will be glad you did.

Rob Johnstone

Woodworker’s Journal

These companies have products that, if given as gifts, are sure to bring a smile to any father. Click on the listings below to see what they have!