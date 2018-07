In the last issue, Rob talked about using power carving tools. We heard from another Woodworker’s Journal Weekly reader who shared what he’s been making with this type of tool. – Editor

“I am an avid woodworker and have the same experience of using Arbortech tools. I spend the winter in Florida, away from my workshop, so being able to do the carving allows me to keep woodworking. Hurricane Irma blew down some carrotwood trees, so I have been using that to do carving.” – Bruce Baker