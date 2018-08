I use Simple GreenĀ® biodegradable concentrate for general household cleaning. When it came time to clean my table saw blade a while back, I gave Simple Green a try on that, too. I mixed a 1:3 solution of cleaner and water and soaked the blade in it for about an hour. This pleasant-smelling and nontoxic solution effectively softened the resin deposits so they were easy to scrub off.

– Charles Mak

Calgary, Alberta