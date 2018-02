My box joint jig setup sometimes produces a tiny offset at the edge of a drawer joint, and that can lead to a misaligned drawer bottom groove if I don’t fix it before making the grooves.

Instead of sanding the edges flush, which I do later, I build up the “low” edge with layers of tape to shim it even with the other part before forming the groove.

The tape “shim” slides along the saw fence and holds the piece in perfect alignment as I cut the groove.

– John Pettus

Westminster, California