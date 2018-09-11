Wouldn’t it be handy to have a quick reference to America’s native hardwoods whenever you need it? Now there’s a free app for iPhones and other Apple mobile devices, produced by the American Hardwood Information Center. It could make choosing which hardwood species to use for your next woodworking project a lot easier.

The “American Hardwoods Species Guide” app not only includes information about the 20 most abundant American hardwood species — availability, physical and working characteristics, strength and mechanical properties, and typical applications of each — but it also gives users the ability to compare two species at a time.

Additionally, a stain simulator displays each species in clear, light, medium and dark finishes to help visualize stain combinations for flooring, cabinetry, molding and furniture coexisting in a single design space. The species profiles include images featuring the wood in finished applications.

If you don’t have an Apple mobile device, you can visit www.HardwoodInfo.com to browse a “Species Guide” online, or download it for printing. It contains most of the same information as the mobile app but without the ability to compare two species side by side.

