I’ve discovered that you don’t need a special veneer saw to cut thin veneer cleanly. Instead, I use a rotary cutter you can find inexpensively at a fabric or craft store. The circular blade is razor-sharp, and it cuts wood veneer by just rolling the cutter against a steel straightedge. It will cut through single-ply veneer in one firm pass — and, when needed, it can even make curved cuts.

– Erwin Nistler

Maple Plain, Minnesota