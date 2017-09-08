How Do You Evenly Apply Pure Tung Oil?

by Michael DresdnerSep 8, 2017
I switched from tung oil finishes to pure tung oil for bowls and kitchen utensils. I diluted the first two coats with 25% mineral spirits and went full strength on subsequent coats, but the finish does not go on evenly. Should I add something to the mixture, or change my technique?

– Marty Mandelbaum
Mount Sinai, New York

Tung oil, like linseed oil, penetrates superbly without thinning. Soak wood with it full strength, and it will absorb more evenly and be saturated in one application.

Tung oil is a good choice for finishing kitchen utensils, and it will absorb more evenly when applied liberally with a nylon pad at full strength. Let the tung oil soak in for about 10 minutes, then wipe it all off and let the piece you’ve applied it to dry for a few days before putting it to use. Dispose of the rags properly.

Using a nylon pad, scrub undiluted oil into the wood liberally, let it sit and soak in for 10 minutes or so, then wipe it all off and let it dry for a few days before putting the
parts into service.

