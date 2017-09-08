How Do You Evenly Apply Pure Tung Oil?

I switched from tung oil finishes to pure tung oil for bowls and kitchen utensils. I diluted the first two coats with 25% mineral spirits and went full strength on subsequent coats, but the finish does not go on evenly. Should I add something to the mixture, or change my technique?

– Marty Mandelbaum

Mount Sinai, New York

Tung oil, like linseed oil, penetrates superbly without thinning. Soak wood with it full strength, and it will absorb more evenly and be saturated in one application.

Using a nylon pad, scrub undiluted oil into the wood liberally, let it sit and soak in for 10 minutes or so, then wipe it all off and let it dry for a few days before putting the

parts into service.