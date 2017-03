I hate it when finish dries out in the can, so here’s a way you can keep it from happening. First, clean wet or dried finish out of the rim of the can, then take a disposable plastic grocery bag and hold it over the open can.

Press a dimple down into the center of the bag about 1/2″ to provide a little “give.” Now replace the lid and tap it down. The bag makes an airtight seal between the rim and the lid and helps preserve the finish.

– Rich Flynn

Huntington Beach, California