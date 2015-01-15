Which Bed Slats are Strongest?

by Chris MarshallJan 15, 2015
Which Bed Slats are Strongest?

I’m making a queen-sized bed from a picture that my granddaughter has supplied to me. Concerning the slats that support the box springs, which would be the stronger: (a) a 1 x 2 on edge;(b) a 1 x 3 laid flat, or (c) a 1 x 4 laid flat? – Charles (Dusty) MacDonald

Tim Inman: “…and the Doctor said, ‘No more monkeys jumping on the bed!”  I’m going to dodge the actual question and go to the issue I’m reading in between the lines. It seems to me you’re wanting supports strong enough to make the bed withstand slumber parties and other abusive behavior commonly perpetrated upon bedroom furniture by happy but otherwise misguided youth. Actually, the box springs are, in and of themselves, self-supporting and “strong enough.” All the box springs really need is something to keep them in place on the bed rails. Usually, when a steel frame is not used, 1 x 3 or 1 x 4 slats are used. Either work fine. Four or five of these boards will suffice. The boards or slats usually lie on a ledge of wood mounted on the inside of the rails. This ledge will actually carry the weight of the springs and mattress. Those good old coil springs of the past needed support out in the middle, but modern box spring sets really do not. If something breaks during the main event, it won’t be the slats. It will be the box springs themselves, which go first. I raised boys. I know. Happy memory making!

Chris Marshall: I’ll dodge the question a bit less, thanks to Bruce Hoadley’s Understanding Wood book — really a must-have reference for all of us. I’m reminded that, provided a load is perpendicular to the long axis of a beam, and the grain is running along that same axis, the wider dimension will always be stiffer over its length than the narrower dimension. So, for example, a 1 x 2 laid on edge will deflect less under load than 1 x 2 laid flat. (Of course, that’s why joists and rafters are always oriented on their edges.) But, it would take more calculation to determine if the edge-up orientation of a 1 x 2 would be stronger than a 1 x 3 or 1 x 4 laid flat. I like Tim’s approach here: skip the formulas and keep it practical. The slats are more formality than function if the box spring’s framework is in good shape.

Posted in:

,
  • Scott Crothers

    Looking to keep your monkeys on top of the bed?
    Center, glue and screw 1 x 2’s on edge to 1 x 4’s
    laying flat (Parallel to one another) Cut the 1 x 2’s
    short on the ends and install so the 1 x 4’s lay flat
    on the bed frame rails while the 1 x 2’s hang below.
    Stiffness factor of glued assemblies: 334 plus!

  • stevemcnaughton

    So far, all commenters have assumed there *is* a box spring.

    I crossed this bridge recently as I’m literally in the middle of building a platform bed out of ash and walnut with storage. I didn’t want to use a box spring because I didn’t want to climb an extension ladder to get into bed… or fall out at that height for that matter! LOL.

    My finish height to the mattress top is 26″ as it is. For the mattress support, I am using 20 3/4″ x 3″ Ash boards (with 1″ gap) and no [planned] center support. Gaps are necessary to let the mattress ‘breath’ and reduce the chance of mold growing. The mattress is a very heavy natural rubber mattress yet to arrive. I’m figuring the static weight of 1000 lbs, but that could be low. I didn’t get a weight on the mattress, but just picking up a corner in the store was quite an effort. It comes in 6 pieces because of weight, but it includes the ability to interchange the layers to adjust firmness.

    So I was interested if anyone had any thoughts from this perspective?

    • Al Amantea

      In this case, aside from the slats, I would install a piece of 3/4″ plywood under the mattress for full support and screw it to the slats. Even support throughout, and the slats provide some extra bracing. Most king size frames have at least one slat running across the center with a foot to floor level for extra bracing in the middle.

      • Walker Kellogg

        Dan already adequately addressed the main question * but I’ve read two really bad suggestions and felt compelled to respond.

        As an indoor environmental quality expert (and mechanical engineer) I would advise you strongly NOT to put plywood under your nightly mattress, ESPECIALLY if you are not using a box spring (an infrequently used guest bed may be fine.) You WILL get mold from perspiration accumulation and will wonder why you’re getting sick so much more and suffering from allergies and congestion, or worse.

        SteveMcNaughton hit the nail on the head that every poster previous to him assumed that a box spring is being used which is not always the case. The slats in typical well made platform beds ARE for support of the mattress and NOT for lateral stiffness of the rail sides as AlAmantea suggests. This is obvious when you notice that many platform beds have the slats floating, secured only to each other with webbing, resting on the rail ledges.

        You will be healthier and happier by making sure your mattress can breathe.

        * Regarding the structural question, assuming a homogenous material like all-wood beams in this case, stiffness is almost always a function of the thickness of the beam (the distance between the top and bottom of the beam). When using an engineered beam, the stiffness relies more on the tensile strength of the top component, the compressive strength of the bottom component, and the distance between the two components. (Imagine the OSB between engineered wood i-beams.)

        I would encourage you to think about comfort, too. Some folks like their mattress to give a little, but not sag. While all the previous posters have been more mature than I, I can’t resist and will suggest that the question of maximum stiffness may be better suited for other mattress related activities.

      • Jeff

        Doesn’t installing a sheet of plywood beneath the slats negate one of the primary reasons for their use – to allow air to circulate under the mattress?

  • Al Amantea

    I think you are seeing the forest and not the trees here.
    the main purpose of the slats on a wooden bed frame are NOT to support the box springs. That is the purpose of the ledger at the bottom of the rails. The MAIN function of the slats is to prevent the rails from bowing out laterally under load!
    When we focus on this purpose, and place support of the springs to the secondary, it is more a function of screw holding power or dovetailing the slats into the ledger to assist the rails. My preferred method is dovetailing the slats, but at a minimum, screw your slats to the rails.
    which size is better depends on the width of the bed. If I’m building a queen size or king size frame, I use a 1×4. For a twin, full, or double, you can drop to a 1×3 to save some cost, but a 1x is more aesthetically pleasing and a negligible cost. I prefer to use poplar, or a secondary hard wood when dovetailing but softwood works if costs are an issue.

  • Chuck

    I connect 2 slats together with a couple of pieces a foot or so wide to form a big “H” shape. That way they can’t get twisted and fall through.

  • Cecil Jarman

    I have repaired and sold bedding over fourty years. I am afraid that all of you are making a big mistake and missing the entire idea of Queen mattresses and box springs. All Bedding companies today require a center support on all queen and king sets. I would suggest two supports in the middle of the two slats in the center of the bed. T’nuts and a 1″ x 1″ board made to length should work.

    Cecil Jarman

  • GerryR

    I just had the problem, grandchildren jumping and one slat taking the brunt of the blow.
    I looked at the broken slat and others that had been replaced in the past.
    As expected, they splinter on the underside.
    A sheet of 1/2 inch plywood placed under the slats now prevents the board from deflecting to the point of failure.
    It has been 6 months now and no more broken slats.