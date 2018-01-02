Bessey’s light-duty KliKlamps combine several features that can bring better control when clamping up delicate assemblies. Their magnesium jaws and glass-fiber reinforced handles are lightweight but rigid, and the clamps’ steel rail ensures that the jaws remain aligned during use. A ratcheting mechanism in the lower jaw allows you to set the clamping pressure so it’s appropriate for the job at hand — from “barely there” up to 260 lbs. of force. Then, a quick-release lever disengages the clamp conveniently for removal or repositioning. The ratcheting action also helps resist vibration, making these clamps good choices for tasks such as sanding, routing or when using pneumatic nailers.

KliKlamps open to 8 in. wide, with a throat depth of 3 in. The lower jaw’s foot swivels, helping KliKlamp conform to more shapes. Its protective clamping pad is removable, which exposes V-grooves for holding curved or oddly shaped workpieces.

Rockler offers Bessey 8-in. Light-duty KliKlamps in pairs (item 59507) for $24.99.