The BLACK+DECKER ™ LightDriver™ is a new 4V MAX* lithium-ion screwdriver with an integrated LED flashlight for working in dark project areas like cabinets and drawers. The battery will hold a charge for up to 18 months so that the screwdriver is ready for last-minute projects. A three-position pivoting design allows you to adjust the tool’s handle for better access to tight areas. Suggested retail price for the new Black+Decker LightDriver (model BDCSFL20C) is $19.99.