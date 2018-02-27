In mid December of last year, Affinity Tool Works, LLC, a privately owned global tool company based in Troy, Michigan, announced that it had streamlined two of its established product lines — BORA® Tool and PortaMate — into BORA PortaMate to reflect one cohesive category brand. The rebranding announcement coincided with the company’s acquisition of Centipede Tool, LLC, manufacturer of the Centipede® Support System, located in Williamsburg, New Mexico.

Under the new branding, PortaMate products and Centipede Tool’s work stations are combined, along with the BORA Tool line, into BORA PortaMate as the main overarching brand for the company. Affinity Tool Works is now a separate division as the exclusive U.S. distributor for HTC, Tormek, Sjobergs and FISCH products.

“BORA Tool carries significant recognition for consumers and in the marketplace as a trusted, reliable brand,” says Todd Gluski, brand manager for Affinity Tool Works and BORA PortaMate. “The rebranding direction better defines our company to our customers in a crowded and competitive tool line space. With the addition of Centipede Tool’s portable work stations to our product mix, BORA PortaMate expands our distribution channel both domestically and internationally and further establishes our position in the marketplace as a leading provider of innovative tools and accessories.”

The company has also launched a new website for BORA PortaMate, which you can visit by clicking here.

“We’re excited to have found a partner that shares our vision for the potential of our portable workbench technology to support any task, anywhere,” says Keith Fyhr, co-founder of Centipede Tool, LLC. “With new models and accessories on the horizon, the Centipede® Support System will continue to become an even more essential portable work support companion on every jobsite and in busy woodshops around the world.”

Affinity Tool Works was established in 2006 as a manufacturer and distributor of tools and workshop accessories that serve a variety of markets including building and remodeling, do-it-yourselfers, industrial and woodworking. As the BORA PortaMate lines and popularity among both professional craftsman and hobbyists alike has grown over the years, so has its overall brand identity.

BORA PortaMate is a provider of professional tools serving a variety of markets including building and remodeling, do-it-yourself, industrial and woodworking. Designed to increase productivity, simplify complex tasks and help produce consistent professional results, product brands include BORA Tool, PortaMate, Centipede Tool and HTC Products. The Affinity Tool Works division is the exclusive North American distributor for FISCH cutting and drilling tools, Tormek sharpening systems and Sjobergs workbenches.

“Since the rebranding in December, we’ve been receiving extremely positive feedback from customers regarding the change,” Gluski says. “They love the new look of the products and marketing collateral as well as the simplicity of the united brand. Products in the new colors are already beginning to roll out with many more coming in the next few months.”