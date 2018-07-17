Bosch’s 12-volt Palm Edge Router offers cordless convenience and an ergonomic offset design that makes it a lightweight, balanced solution for edge routing and trimming. Its compact grip area is positioned over the workpiece for maximum stability, and the 2.2-lb. router stands just under 10 in. tall.

Inside, Bosch outfits it with an EC Brushless motor that spins bits at 13,000 rpm while also delivering long runtime. Constant speed circuitry monitors and maintains cutting speed under load, and restart protection helps prevent accidental startup when switching batteries. Bosch reports that the tool will cut 23 lineal ft. of roundover profile per battery amp hour (Ah). An easy-change spindle lock provides fast macro-depth adjustment, and the tool’s fine-depth adjustment moves the bit just 0.04 in. per revolution of the dial. A lock system ensures that the depth adjustment won’t change during use.

Key safety features include a finger barrier to help prevent contact with the bit and a detection sensor that stops the motor if the tool is dropped.

A 1/4-in. self-releasing collet chuck and forged collet wrench are included. Bosch’s GKF12V-25 12V Max Palm Edge Router is available now and sells for $149.