Bosch’s 12-volt Max Palm Edge Router offers a cordless and ergonomic offset design that makes it ideal for comfortable, compact edge routing and trimming. Its 2.3-in. grip area is positioned over the workpiece for maximum stability, while also enhancing the tool’s maneuverability. Measuring 8.5 in. tall and 5.7 in. long from front to back, it weighs 2.2 lbs. without a battery installed.

The router features an EC Brushless motor that delivers 13,000 rpm. Constant speed circuitry monitors and maintains speed under load for consistent performance, and restart protection helps prevent accidental startup when switching batteries. Bosch reports that the tool will round over up to 23 ft. of stock per battery amp/hour. A spindle lock makes bits easier to change with one wrench.

Bosch’s Palm Edge Router offers fast macro-depth adjustment with easy and accurate fine adjustment: a dial changes bit depth just 0.04 in. per revolution. Once dialed in, a locking system on the tool helps prevent tampering or accidentally shifting the depth setting. Other key features include a finger barrier to help prevent contact with the bit area when the router is in operation and a drop-detection sensor that stops the motor if the tool is dropped.

Bosch’s new GKF12V-25 12V Max Palm Edge Router includes a 1/4-in. self-releasing collet chuck and forged collet wrench. It sells for $149 “bare,” without batteries or charger.