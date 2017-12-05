These two new cordless drivers from Bosch — the 36V Brute Tough 1/2 -in. Drill/Driver (model DDH361-01) and 36V Brute Tough 1/2-in. Hammer Drill/Driver (model HDH361-01) deliver power similar to corded tools plus long battery runtime. The Drill/Driver has a four-pole motor that produces up to 885 in.-lbs. of torque. Its variable-speed control provides the option of maximum power in low range (0 to 420 rpm) or maximum speed in high range (0 to 1,800 rpm). A precision clutch offers 25+1 settings for reduced over-tightening, and KickBack Control provides an electronic sensor that reduces the hazard of sudden tool reactions if the bit should bind. Other heavy-duty features include an upgraded all-metal chuck, Electronic Motor and Cell Protection and a side-assist handle. An LED light and ergonomic soft-grip zone make this drill/driver more convenient and comfortable to use.

Bosch’s Brute Tough 1/2 In. Hammer Drill/Driver can tackle tough jobs on wood, concrete or metal, thanks to its powerful four-pole brushed motor that produces up to 885 in.-lbs. of torque and a no-load rating of 0 to 27,000 beats per minute, when set to hammer mode. Like its drill/driver cousin, this Hammer Drill/Driver has KickBack Control, a 25+1 settings clutch, all-metal chuck and Electronic Motor and Cell Protection. Variable-speed control lets you adjust the motor from 0 to 420 rpm or 0 to 1,800 rpm, depending on your torque or speed requirements for the task at hand. Soft overmolds, an LED light and side handle also come standard.

In kit form, both the 36V Brute Tough 1/2 In. Drill/Driver (model DDH361-01; $499) and 36V Brute Tough 1/2 In. Hammer Drill/Driver (model HDH361-01; $529) include two 36V 4.0 Ah FatPack batteries, an 18-volt/36-volt dual charger and carrying bag.