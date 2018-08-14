Increasing cordless battery power doesn’t typically come with the added advantage that it’s also smaller. But, with the help of greater power efficiency found in 21700 lithium-ion cell technology, Bosch has developed the new GBA18V40 CORE18V 4.0 Ah battery to bring all of the capability of the original 18-volt 4.0 Ah CORE battery, which had 10 cells, into a smaller, lighter package. The new cell introduces much more active battery volume in a pack that’s only slightly larger than the previous 20700 cell packs. Bosch’s design allows the power cells to now be arranged in a single layer of five cells instead of a double layer, which contributes to a smaller and lighter battery.

Bosch CoolPack 2.0 technology advances the lifetime of the battery as well, delivering up to 135 percent longer life versus conventional batteries without CoolPack. Heat is the enemy of any battery, and this design ensures heat dissipation is maximized, thanks to a housing that completely encases each cell. The high-density polyethylene material and the proprietary design combine to pull heat away from the cells for better dissipation and about 20 percent faster cooling, Bosch reports. In addition, the battery is designed without space gaps, which ensures any heat produced by the cells is not stored in the interior. Optimized cell connectors made of copper versus copper-coated galvanized steel offer lower resistance for increased power output over a longer period of time.

Bosch CORE18V batteries provide 100 percent compatibility with all 18-volt Bosch lithium-ion tools and chargers. Bosch is also developing high-power tools to take full advantage of CORE battery technology.

The new Bosch GBA18V40 CORE18V 4.0 Ah battery is available now and sells for $99.