Last week Bosch launched its latest development in 18-volt lithium-ion tool batteries: CORE18V™. Bosch reports that this next-generation battery employs advanced lithium-ion technology that promises to deliver 80 percent more power than previous Bosch batteries. The 10 high-density cells within CORE18V batteries are laser-welded and rail-connected for high efficiency and lower internal resistance, so that higher currents can be drawn from the cells over a longer period of time. This also allows CORE18V batteries to deliver better performance than competitive DeWALT 6.0 Ah FLEXVOLT™ and Milwaukee 9.0 Ah batteries, which are larger and weigh more.

The battery housing of Bosch CORE18V is designed to transfer more heat to the outer surface, resulting in up to 35 percent better cooling effect than previous CoolPack batteries. The CoolPack 2.0 system employs advanced design to keep the battery cooler for better runtime and longer life; updated CoolPack technology provides up to 135 percent longer battery life than batteries that don’t have CoolPack technology, Bosch says.

With CORE18V, Bosch intends to answer the need for stronger and longer-lasting battery performance in high-load applications, where cordless tools have been unable to provide enough power and runtime. The Bosch CORE18V Battery, rated at 6.3Ah, delivers up to 20 percent longer runtime than previous-generation Bosch 6.0 Ah batteries and up to 50 percent longer runtime than 5.0 Ah cells in extreme applications.

Bosch CORE18V batteries have an on-board fuel gauge, and they are 100 percent backwards compatible with all 18-volt Bosch lithium-ion tools and chargers. Bosch also says that it is developing new cordless tools that will take full advantage of CORE battery technology.

“Bosch looks at battery power from the user perspective. What do users want? They want greater power and more runtime in a compact size, which is what CORE18V is all about,” said Theron Sherrod, product manager, Robert Bosch Tool Corporation. “CORE18V represents a big piece of the Bosch effort to build end-to-end product systems that offer superior performance, no matter what the job is. Based on increased power and runtime, plus backward compatibility across the full power tool lineup, we feel this is a step beyond battery power systems that are currently available.”

Bosch’s GBA18V63 CORE18V 18V 6.3 Ah Battery sells for $149 through its dealer network.