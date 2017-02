Here’s a very easy way to keep your finishing brush suspended in a cleaning or thinning solution. Just wash out an empty plastic hand wipes container with a feed-through lid. Pop off the top and fill it with solvent, then push the brush handle through the hole in the lid.

The “fingers” around the hole will hold the handle firmly so the bristles won’t rest on the bottom. It makes brush cleaning easy and self-contained.

– Mike Fedor

Canton, Ohio