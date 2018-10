Regardless of what you use to clean your saw blades, you’ll need a container of some sort to soak them in. I use a five-gallon bucket lid. It’s large enough to fit 10″ blades, and the raised rim creates a shallow pan for the cleaning solution. Also, depending on the lid style, the center area will either be recessed or have raised ridges on it that keep the blade from suctioning itself in place during cleaning.

– Anthony Fisher

Sebastopol, California