Rockler Woodworking and Hardware is launching a new “Build It with Rockler” initiative to offer DIYers complete project solutions that include a free downloadable plan, online skill-builder videos and in-store demonstrations. Project resources provide guidance from start to finish and allow virtually anyone to become a woodworker.

The first “Build It with Rockler” project, this Mobile Storage Cabinet, is an introduction to fundamental cabinet construction and builds foundational skills that can be used for future projects. The cabinet itself provides an upper storage area (approximately 20 in. wide x 20 in. deep x 25 in. tall) with two shelves and swing-out doors plus a bottom pull-out drawer (approximately 18 in. wide x 20 in. long x 7 in. deep). Swiveling 3-in. casters allow the cabinet to be wheeled around, then locked in place. The top surface with backsplash can then be used as an extra work table or counter space wherever it’s needed. The complete plan and additional project information are available at rockler.com/build.

The free downloadable plan includes an exploded view of the project, list of materials required to perform the build and step-by-step instructions with several photos to aid in the assembly process. Skill-builder videos showing drawer slide and shelf pin installation as well as pocket hole construction are available to view online. Two different aesthetic designs for the cabinet facade are available — one with a flat door and drawer panels and one with grooved panels. Once assembled, users can customize their cabinet by choosing their own knobs and pulls as well as a paint color to match their decor.

“Building cabinets, furniture, and other projects at home can be fun and rewarding,” said Scott Ekman, Rockler’s vice president of marketing. “However, searching for plans, tools, hardware, materials and the skills needed to complete the project can make the task seem insurmountable. Our ‘Build It with Rockler’ philosophy is to provide DIYers with the resources they need, so that once they start the build they can progress straight through to the finish.”

All Rockler retail stores will host a Mobile Storage Cabinet demonstration on Saturday, Jan. 13, that covers the basic tools and techniques required to complete the project. The stores also stock the required tools and materials that are listed in the free downloadable plan.

Rockler intends to offer more “Build It With Rockler” solutions for additional projects in the future.