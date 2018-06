Here is a sculpted and carved jewelry box I just completed for a customer in Alaska. I really like the colors found in many pieces of Canarywood. A piece of Padauk was added to the top for a colorful accent to the red striped of the canary. The box bottom and tray bottom are liked with a tan leather. The hinges are 35mm solid brass Vertex hinges from Rockler.

– Greg Little

Prairieville, LA