Cigar Box Nation has just updated its archive of free DIY musical instrument plans. More than 20 new projects have been added, including cigar box guitars, ukuleles, lap steel guitars made from 2x4s and more. New this year is their historical archive, featuring plans and diagrams dating back to 1884.

