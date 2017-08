Cleaning blades is a necessary, but messy, chore. To keep things neat, I use a plastic pie keeper as a blade bathtub. The sides keep liquid blade cleaner from splashing out, and the container’s plastic construction is gentle on carbide teeth. When I’m done, all of my blade cleaning supplies fit inside for convenient storage. You can buy pie keepers at department stores for about $6.

– A.J. Hamler

Williamstown, West Virginia