As all wood workers I have for ever trying to remove the tar and burn off my saw blades. That made me think when my wife was cleaning the oven with oven cleaner why wont this work. I got a old 12 metal pie pan sprayed both sides of a blade laid it in the pan and covered it with plastic wrap and left it for 24 hr. Before washing it off use a stiff brush then rinse with hot water. The pic are a different blade but you can see the results from the pic.

-Merl Fisher

Rochester, New York