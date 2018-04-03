Compact Project Storage

I’ve been woodworking for about 60 years now and have made literally hundreds and hundreds of projects. Some of them I’ve sold, many have been given as gifts — but some are so dear that I have not been able to part with them. As you might guess, at this late stage they are really stacking up around the house. Then, just after my best shop buddy, Seymore Naughts, passed away, I got a great space saving idea. Cremating my favorite projects! I’ve found that I can fit a chair or end table into a small Ball Jar. An entire dining room set fits into a 2-pound coffee can. (Loretta decorates them quite nicely.) Right now I’ve got ten years worth of work displayed on my mantel … And they helped warm my house too!

– Trebor Eontsnhoj; Drofkcor, Minnesota