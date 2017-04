I made this pedestal table out of my father-in-law’s cottonwood. I cut the 6″ logs into 1-1/4″ boards and let air dry 3-4 years, which formed the top; 18 x 22 inches. The pedestal post was made from a 17″ log and a 7″ potion of a log that were to big to fit under my bandsaw. The larger log ended up “checking” up the middle but it did not matter because my wife likes it anyway, since she played under the tree as a little girl.

– B.A. Briggs

