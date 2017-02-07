Cutting Board Routing Sled

by Reader SubmittedFeb 7, 2017
It can be hard to safely control narrow workpieces, like drawer sides or faces, when you have to rout dadoes or dovetailed slots across the grain. But a simple sled like this, with toggle clamps mounted to a scrap fence, gives you the added stability needed.

I made the base of my jig from a 3/8″-thick, 12″ x 18″ polyethylene kitchen cutting board. A 3/4″ or 1″-wide slot, routed down the middle, enables me to use the sled on my router table. Install a guide collar in your router table that matches your sled’s slot width, to control the cutting path.

-Serge Duclos
Delson, Quebec

  • Robert Mayfield

    Good idea. I’ve been looking for a plastic cutting board like that. Maybe the Dollar store???