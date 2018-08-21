DeWALT is continuing to expand its 20V MAX* product line, now featuring over 180 options, with the new 20V MAX* Corded/Cordless Inflator. The unit is capable of producing either high pressure or high volume inflation or deflation, and it features accessories and adapters to suit a variety of applications such as inflating tires, camping mattresses, sporting equipment and more.

The 5.5-lb. Inflator can be powered by a DeWALT lithium-ion 20V MAX* or FLEXVOLT® Battery, a 12-volt DC car outlet (a DC cord is included) or a standard 110-volt AC wall outlet. (Battery, charger and AC adapter are sold separately.) Dual inflation modes allow for either high volume inflation or deflation or high pressure inflation, providing a maximum pressure of 160 pounds per square inch.

A digital gauge with auto-shutoff enables users to pre-set the unit to the required pressure through an easy-to-use interface. In addition, a threaded chuck provides secure connection to accessories or air valves, while an LED light helps illuminate the task at hand. An on-board accessory storage compartment makes the included high pressure nozzle, Presta valve adapter, inflator needle and a high volume tapered nozzle easy to access. For added durability, the Inflator also features a high pressure-capable rubber hose and heavy-duty rubber feet.

Storing the Inflator won’t take up much space: it measures 5.2 in. wide, 11.9 in. long and stands 9.8 in. tall.

Available for pre-order now and shipping next month, the versatile 20V MAX* Corded/Cordless Inflator (item DCC020IB, bare tool only) sells for $99, and it will be available wherever DeWALT products are sold. DeWALT provides a three-year limited warranty, one-year free service contract and 90-day money-back guarantee.