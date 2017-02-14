DeWALT’s new 20V Max* Compact Reciprocating Saw measures just 14.5 in. long, allowing it to fit between framing members that are spaced 16 in. on center, as well as into other tight places. The saw also features a keyless four-position blade clamp, bringing greater versatility for flush-cutting tasks.

Although the saw is compact, its brushless motor is both powerful and efficient: DeWALT reports that it will run more than twice as long between charges as its DC385 series reciprocating saw with a comparable battery. This allows for extended use in applications ranging from plumbing to demo work. Controlled by a variable-speed trigger, the motor delivers up to 2,900 strokes per minute at a stroke length of 1-1/8 in. An LED light will help brighten the cutting area.

The saw is optimized for use with DeWALT’s new XR™ Reciprocating Saw Blades, coming later this spring. They are designed to help extend battery runtime for cordless saws.

Made in the U.S.A. with global materials, DeWALT’s new XR Compact Reciprocating Saw includes a three-year limited warranty, one-year free service contract and 90-day money-back guarantee. It’s available in three configurations: as a bare tool (model DCS367B; $159), in a kit with a 2.0 Ah battery (model DCS367D1; $219) or in a kit with a 5.0 Ah battery (model DCS367P1; $279).