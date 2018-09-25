DEWALT’s new 23-gauge Pin Nailer drives 5/8- up to 2-in. headless pin nails, and it’s designed to put an end to a couple of common user frustrations with pin nailers. For one, it’s the first pinner to include a tool-free jam release mechanism, to help minimize downtime. It also has a tool-free depth adjustment, so you can drive nails to your desired depth. The tool’s low-nail lockout feature alerts you when it’s time to reload, preventing dry-firing or unnecessary marks on the work surface. Or, you can bypass the mechanism to drive the remaining nails in the magazine.

The nailer weighs 2.5 lbs., and its magazine holds 135 pins. It has a dual-style trigger (one acts as a safety and the other fires nails), and it operates at 70 to 100 PSI. A durable, oil-free motor helps to keep work surfaces free of oil stains, and the nailer’s reversible belt hook offers a variety of carrying options.

DeWALT’s 23-gauge Pin Nailer (model DWFP2350K; $149) comes in a kit that includes a 1/4-in. air fitting, carrying case and two no-mar tips. The company backs your purchase with a seven-year limited warranty, one-year free service contract and 90-day money-back guarantee.