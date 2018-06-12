For under $20 apiece, three new folding pocket knives from DeWALT should help you cut rope, plastic lining, cables and heavy fabric, or carry out everyday utility cutting more easily.

DeWALT’s Pocket Knife with Ball Bearing Assist (DWHT10910; $9.99) allows one-handed opening for quick and easy blade deployment. In addition to its durable stainless steel blade, it features a piercing tanto tip blade, rubber grip and integrated belt clip.

The Premium Spring Assist Pocket Knife (DWHT10912; $19.99) has a spring-assisted opener for easy blade opening. Its heavy-duty stainless steel blade offers long-lasting sharpness, while the bi-material grip improves comfort and handling during use. This pocket knife also features an integrated glass breaker and belt clip.

The Spring Assist Pocket Knife (DWHT10911; $14.99) offers many of the same features as the Premium version, including spring-assisted opening, heavy-duty steel blade and an integrated belt clip. But, instead of a bi-material grip, it has a durable, lightweight nylon composite grip.

All three knives are covered by a limited lifetime warranty and will be available later this summer.