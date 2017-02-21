DIY Wood Stain

by Reader SubmittedFeb 21, 2017
If you want a gloriously rich nut-brown stain, just mix roofing (lap) cement and turpentine or mineral spirits together. It’s an old recipe I’ve used since I was an antique furniture restorer. Lap cement is mostly asphaltum, which stains wood beautifully. A ratio of 1:4 lap cement to solvent works well for me, but there’s no hard-and-fast rule. Once applied, you can lighten the color by wiping the wood with more solvent, or darken by applying additional stain coats. It’s also a good way to use up extra lap cement.

-Paul Guncheon
Wahiawa, Hawaii

  • Andrew Volk

    Unfortunately, Henry’s 108 Lap Cement is no longer available and others seem to contain fibrous material (according to descriptions). I couldn’t find any bituminous cements here in central CA. However, I was able to find a pound of asphaltum powder on eBay. Now all I need is the right dilution ratio.