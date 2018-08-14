Do You Scroll Saw?

Today, in our office, we had a discussion about what seems to be an increasing interest in scroll saw projects. Personally, I seldom use a scroll saw, except to cut pieces for inlay or other small intricate projects.

But scroll sawing can produce some amazing projects, some that approach the description of art. (My projects are not artful … well, perhaps abstract art.)

With this discussion fresh in mind, I’d like to ask all of you: what do you think of scroll sawing? Do you own a scroll saw? Are you thinking of getting one or upgrading your tool? Let me know, and I will share your observations.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal