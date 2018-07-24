Drill Press Table with a Twist

A pair of Magswitch MagJig Magnetic Clamps provide great holding power for the drill press table accessory you see here. I made mine from a piece of 3/4″ scrap plywood, and I cut a dado across the middle of it to fit a 2-1/2″-wide, replaceable drilling surface (mine is 1/4″-thick scrap). I screwed a fence to the table, too. By sliding the table one way or the other, you can adjust the fence’s distance from the chuck as needed. It’s easy to set and lock the table to your drill press’s metal table underneath by just twisting the magnets to activate them, and you won’t need extra clamps to secure it. Very handy!

– Pat Keefer

Manning, South Carolina