E-News Update: eZine is Now Weekly

We recently published our 500th issue of the eZine, our weekly e-newsletter. We’re commemorating this milestone by giving the newsletter a fresh new look to launch us into the next 500 issues. The first thing you’ll notice is that we’ve changed the name. The newsletter is now called Woodworker’s Journal Weekly. Don’t worry, just becasue we changed the name doesn’t mean we’re changing the content. Every issue will continue to feature the same great content that you’ve come to expect and trust.

You can find the latest issue, articles, and past newsletter articles under the Weekly tab on our top navigation bar.