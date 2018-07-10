Sjöbergs, a leader in Swedish workbenches and woodworking accessories, introduces the Elite 2500C Workbench Combo. It’s designed to be the ultimate combination of workbench and clamping platform for optimal workspace.

Weighing in at 329 lbs., the bench is both heavier and smarter than most other workbenches on the market. Its trestle base and top are constructed entirely of European beech: the 3-3/8-in.-thick top is made of full-length, knot-free laminations that are tongue-and-groove joined, with a 4-1/4-in.-wide skirt for maximum strength. The benchtop is 23-5/8 in. wide, and its working height is 35-7/16 in.

Two 23-1/2-in.-long vises are pre-mounted. The jaws slide along fully adjustable steel guide rails to ensure consistent jaw alignment. For added convenience, the front vise can be easily rotated from one side of the bench to the other to suit either left- or right-handed users.

Sjöbergs Elite 2500C features 98 in. of workspace, and a grid of 3/4-in.-dia. holes are placed along the top and skirt in order to incorporate bench dogs (four steel dogs are included) or the ST-11 Holdfast, sold separately.

It’s clamping platform with steel supports can be detached from the workbench and placed on a wall to act as a separate workspace. A variety of accessories can be added onto the platform, both on top and around the skirt, including jaw cushions, a steel anvil, holdfasts and more.

Several storage modules with a cabinet and drawers or an open front are also available as accessories to make the trestle base more versatile.

“We realize that space can be at a premium for our customers, and this is a convenient way to give them both more room to work and a wealth of features,” said Keith Fyhr, Marketing Brand Manager at Affinity Tool Works, the exclusive North America importer for Sjöbergs. “We’re proud to provide a product that is made with the finest materials and to the highest standards of all Sjöbergs products to create the ultimate workstation.”

The Sjöbergs Elite 2500C Workbench Combo (item SJO-33459C) retails for $2,760 and includes a 10-year manufacturer’s warranty. To locate a dealer or retailer for this or other brands distributed by Affinity Tool Works, visit www.affinitytool.com.