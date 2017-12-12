Facebook Live and Me

Tomorrow afternoon at 5 PM Central Standard Time, I will be doing a Facebook Live presentation on the Rockler Woodworking and Hardware Facebook page. The topic of the live presentation is my top picks for holiday gifts for woodworkers. So you may not only want to check it out yourself, it might be a good idea to get your friends and family to check it out … you know, they may learn something. (I don’t need to draw you a picture, do I?)

I’ve done live broadcasting like this before, so I can tell you with certainty that it will have some surprises. And I can also tell you that it will be fun. I will be there with my coworker Dan, and my other coworker Dan (Dan Cary and Dan Wenning, respectively).

So I hope you can click and watch. There will be much to see, cool woodworking stuff to check out and goofy entertainment in good measure.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal