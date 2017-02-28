Faith, Function and Form

Much of the furniture designed by the Shakers is truly appealing to my eye. The Shakers were a religious community, a communal “utopian society” that had an outsized effect on our world, considering that at their zenith there were about 6,000 believers.

Their furniture and architecture had as its first focus, functionality. But as the form followed function, pleasing proportion and simple lines developed some truly beautiful pieces. Personally, a pair of Shaker-inspired side tables are the two pieces I’ve built that I am most proud of. Last week, we sent out an offer for a collection of plans based on the Shaker style. If you missed it, you can check it out here.

If you are not familiar with Shaker style, I encourage you to do some web-searching to learn more about this essential American furniture style. It is well worth the time and effort.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal.