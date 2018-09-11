Fall in the Office

So, in last week’s issue, Rob said in regard to the season of fall – and I quote – “Vacations and other distractions are over.” Oh, the irony …

A note from reader Rick Corbitt commented, “Throw in a little hunting for icing on the fall cake and it’s, by far, the best season of the year.” Rick, you’ll be happy to know that Rob is taking your suggestion to heart.

Meanwhile, back at the ranch, the rest of us are enjoying fall’s beautiful slants of golden light as we walk through the parking lot, see them fall softly through the shop windows, and taste those golden sunbeams in the juice of the apples we’ve packed in our lunch.

We’ve cracked the cover of the latest issue of Woodworker’s Journal print magazine, and are studiously working on the next one. For some of us, fall looks a little different – but it’s still a sweet season.

Joanna Werch Takes, Woodworker’s Journal

P.S. We also remember and honor, on this date in the fall, those who lost their lives or had them forever altered on this date in 2001.