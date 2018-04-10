Festool now offers two Airstream 18-volt lithium-ion battery packs in 5.2- and 6.2-Ah sizes that are Bluetooth enabled. Their wireless connectivity is designed to communicate with the Bluetooth® module recently introduced on most models of the company’s CLEANTEC CT Dust Extractors. When retrofitted with these Bluetooth batteries, several of Festool’s cordless tools, including the TSC 55 Tracksaw, HKC 55 Carpentry Saw, BHC Hammer Drill, PDC Percussion Drill, C 18 and T 18+3 Cordless Drills, DWC Drywall Screwdriver and the Carvex Jigsaw can activate the dust extractor automatically as the tool’s trigger is pulled.

“The new Bluetooth battery packs allow professionals to benefit from Festool’s virtually dust-free system when working with Festool cordless products,” says Leo Zirkler, vice president of marketing at Festool. “And, they further extend the functionality and convenience of our recently updated CT dust extractors.”

An integrated LED display on the battery pack displays its charge status at all times. When used in combination with the SCA 8 AIRSTREAM rapid charger (sold separately), these battery packs charge quickly and effectively with active cooling during the charging procedure.

Also new from Festool is a Bluetooth® Dust Extractor Remote Control Set. It comes with a Bluetooth module that installs quickly and easily on older CT 26, 36, 36 AC and 48 dust extractors so they can be turned on or off with a Bluetooth wireless remote control mounted on the suction hose. (Note: the Bluetooth module is not compatible with discontinued CT 22 and 33 models.) The set also communicates with Festool’s new Bluetooth batteries, so older CT extractors will start automatically when select cordless tools (listed above) are turned on. The set comes with all the necessary retrofit hardware, as well as straps for securing the remote to either 27mm or 36mm suction hoses. Up to five remote controls can be paired with one dust extractor.

Festool’s Bluetooth-enabled Airstream 5.2Ah Battery (item 202480; $110) and 6.2Ah Battery (item 202478; $125) are available now. The Bluetooth Remote Control Set (item 202097) sells for $80 and is also shipping now. Additional remote controls (item 202098) can be purchased separately for $45.