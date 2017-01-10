As more and better LED lighting solutions continue to come to market, so do our options for jobsite and shop illumination. Festool’s new Syslite DUO — the latest of their lighting options — could help brighten a dark garage, shed or basement shop, provided there’s an outlet available.

Two banks of 40 LED lights spread 8,000 lumens of even and wide diffusion over a 180-degree area without a dark or hot spot in the center. They have a color temperature of 5,000 Kelvin, which is the closest approximation to natural sunlight, but without the excessive heat buildup of halogen or incandescent lighting. The DUO is rated for 10,000 hours of use. That equates to about 1,250 workdays, operating the light for eight hours per day.

This light’s robust exterior shell, plus ample internal sealing, earn it an IP 55 rating against dust and water intrusion. The compact light weighs 8.6 lbs., and it has a top handle for easy transport or hanging from a nail or screw. Its 16.7-ft.-long power cord wraps around the light housing when not in use.

Festool’s SysLite Duo Work Light (item 769967; $300) comes with a Systainer 3 storage box that integrates with other Festool tool products. You can also buy the light with an adjustable tripod as a set (item 574657; $435) to mount the DUO independently and from a higher vantage point.

“Jobsite lighting is more than just putting light in a room, it’s about truly seeing the surface you’re working on — in the correct color — without hot spots in the center,” says Leo Zirkler, vice president of marketing at Festool. “With the LED service life of 10,000 hours, the SysLite DUO will provide unmatched lighting for many years to come.”