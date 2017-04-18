With Festool’s new SYSROCK Jobsite Radio, you can fill the shop or jobsite with big sound from a tiny 6-in. jobsite radio that weighs less than 2 lbs. The feature-rich compact SYSROCK, with an intuitive design and oversized buttons, provides FM radio reception, Bluetooth® streaming capability, hands-free calling, aux-in, and much more. Listen to your tunes on your terms with either corded or cordless functionality.

SYSROCK’s sound comes from its 10-Watt 8 Ohm 2.5-in. Neodymium speaker. A digital sound processor automatically adjusts bass as volume increases, to produce full and natural sound with rich bass but without distortion.

In terms of other functionality, SYSROCK has FM reception coupled with Bluetooth (4.1) capability, providing flexibility to either tune in your favorite local station or stream your own music from a mobile device. Its Radio Data System provides data from FM broadcasting stations that provide song information, artist and time of day. Additionally, the SYSROCK pairs with smartphones wirelessly for hands-free usage. Or, plug your non-Bluetooth device into SYSROCK through the Aux-In jack. A built-in microphone lets you take calls from your phone, hands free.

The radio can be powered in two ways: either use the supplied AC power cord, or outfit it with a Festool flat pack battery (sold separately), ranging from 10.8 to 18 volts. Festool reports that SYSROCK will run from four to five days at medium volume on one charge of a 5.2 Ah 18-volt battery.

SYSROCK’s small size makes it easy to take along and set up anywhere. Stand the radio on its feet or suspend it from an included swiveling hanging hook. There’s also a 1/4″- 20-thread internal mount that’s compatible with Festool’s Magnetic SysLite adapter, so you can attach the SYSROCK to any ferrous metal surface or affix it to common camera tripods with a camera mount. For added durability, the radio has an IPX3 Rating for splash protection, making it rugged enough for the jobsite, campsite, yard or shop.

Festool’s SYSROCK Jobsite Radio (model 200184) comes with the hanging hook, AC adapter cord, Aux-In cord and carrying bag. It is covered by a Service All-Inclusive warranty, including a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. It sells for $119.