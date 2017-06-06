Fish Photo and Epoxy Advice

After Rob recently wrote of his fishing trip, and his hand-turned lures, we received this query:

“So, are you going to publish photos of these wondrous lures? I’ll be in northern Wisconsin (Hayward area) in August and could use some ideas.” – Andrew Volk

In answer to your request, here is a photo. As for instructions for making them? Rob said he just “winged it.”

We also got this reader response to a recent question about filling a hollow tabletop with epoxy. – Editor

“I just completed an epoxy inlay picture frame. I made a two-groove frame with Green Bay Packer ‘green and gold’ to hold a photo of my wife and I with Packer great Bart Starr. I used casting epoxy from my hobby supply store. It takes about 12 hours to set, there are no heat issues, and there are a vast array of tinting colors to choose from. All products are compatible and finish sanding was not a problem.” – Mark G. Ellenbecker