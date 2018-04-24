Wagner SprayTech recently has launched four new models of FLEXiO paint sprayers with refined features and fewer parts to clean. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, the company reports that these paint sprayers apply paint eight to 12 times faster than a brush or roller, and cleaning them up after use takes only five minutes.

The new models have three main updated features: first, their spray patterns are 57 percent more concentrated, enabling one-coat coverage and a more accurate distribution of paint. They also can be adjusted more precisely, thanks to a numbered paint flow dial that indicates coating type and desired coverage speed. Then, when cleanup time comes, their iSpray nozzles have only two parts to clean and reassemble, which constitutes five fewer parts than other FLEXiO sprayer models.

“Feedback from consumers drove the evolution of our line of FLEXiO paint sprayers,” says Jon Beaton, product director at Wagner.

All FLEXiO sprayers come standard with an iSpray nozzle, X-Boost turbine, 1-1/2-quart paint cup and Lock-n-Go™ split gun design. The iSpray nozzle provides even coverage with low overspray and can be adjusted to spray horizontal, vertical, narrow and wide patterns. Powered by Wagner’s exclusive X-Boost turbine, FLEXiO sprayers will apply unthinned latex or oil-based paints, primers and stains for a light-textured, roller-like finish. Users can quickly change from one color or paint type to another with the FLEXiO’s Lock-n-Go split-gun design. These sprayers are reported to be as quiet as hairdryers. They provide complete adjustability and control of air power and material flow, so users can dial in the perfect settings according to their project and working speed.

The FLEXiO 2000, which sells for $129.99, is handheld with two speeds and one nozzle. The handheld FLEXiO 3000 ($149.99) has variable speeds and two nozzle types. Selling for $169.99, the FLEXiO 4000 is stationary (its motor is housed in a separate base on the floor or ground) with variable speeds, two nozzle types, and a zippered carrying case. The FLEXiO 5000 is also stationary with variable speeds, two nozzle types and an integrated storage case. It’s priced at $189.99.

Wagner’s new FLEXiO paint sprayers are now available at home improvement stores and online through Wagner and other retail websites.