I’ve been and am very busy building custom garden hose holders out of cedar fence boards for Christmas gifts although a few wound up being delivered a week or two late. The recipients were tickled to get them none the less. To keep the cost down I used treated landscape timbers for the posts. The first few required my cutting out the silhouettes by hand with a coping saw, but Santa brought me a new scroll saw which made the job a bit easier. I love our hobby and am always looking for fun projects to do.

-Larry Peters

Byhalia, MS

See the Gallery Below: