Garden Hose Holders

by Reader SubmittedJan 10, 2017
Garden Hose Holders

I’ve been and am very busy building custom garden hose holders out of cedar fence boards for Christmas gifts although a few wound up being delivered a week or two late. The recipients were tickled to get them none the less. To keep the cost down I used treated landscape timbers for the posts. The first few required my cutting out the silhouettes by hand with a coping saw, but Santa brought me a new scroll saw which made the job a bit easier. I love our hobby and am always looking for fun projects to do.

-Larry Peters
Byhalia, MS

See the Gallery Below:

Posted in: