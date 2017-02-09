This is the complete Getting Started in Woodturning DVD. It regularly sells for $29.99, and it is now available to our subscribers as a Premium Video series. This entertaining series teaches everything you’ll need to know to start woodturning safely and with more than enough knowledge to have fun right from the start.

Episode Listing:

1. Woodturning Safety [4:00]

2. Basic Woodturning Tools [5:07]

3. Parts of the Lathe [4:14]

4. Spindle Turning Basics [0:41]

5. Mastering Spindle Turning Tools [9:47]

6. Preparing a Billet for Spindle Turning [11:14]

8. Faceplate Turning [1:58]

9. Mastering the Bowl Gouge [1:57]

10. Mounting a Faceplate [2:23]

11. Turning a Bowl [11:56]

12. Sanding on the Lathe [3:33]

13. Finishing on the Lathe [2:15]

14. Sharpening Woodturning Tools [2:04]