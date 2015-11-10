How Should I Reinforce a Long Table Top Panel?

by Chris MarshallNov 10, 2015
I would like to build a table to store an antique cabinet.  The table will be 30″ wide and 10 feet long.  I have three boards for the top of the table. They are white oak and are 3/4 boards planed smooth.  My plans are as follows: Connect the boards with glue and also dowels every 6 or 8 inches, and then plane the panel smooth. I will also connect the boards on the bottom with 1″ wide oak strips, to assure they do not separate.

 The tabletop will sit on six legs, tied together in groups of two; then all six boards tied together. The top will sit on the six legs and not be fastened securely, but with metal clips so the tabletop can move somewhat side to side.

 What is the best way to glue the top boards together? Are the dowels needed, or would biscuits be better? Do I need the 1″ wide boards fastened under the top three boards for added strength so they don’t separate? – Warren Kirk

Tim Inman: This is a question that really stretches my abstract thinking cells. My vision of your table based on your description may be quite different than your vision, I’m afraid. So, let me just address some of your construction issues. First, this will be a huge, heavy table. Dowels are usually my last choice for joining. They do not add much strength and are generally a pain to handle. I much prefer biscuits because not only will they help align the edges at least as well as dowels will, but they also offer much more strength to the glue line than dowels can. Unless your wood is not flat, I would think a frequency of 6 to 8 inches would be overkill — by a factor of three. Finally, because of the way wood works, fastening a batten board going cross grain will only help to destroy the integrity of your joinery after a period of time. In other words, they will not prevent the wood from separating, they will cause it. A picture or drawings of your proposal would really help us give you better answers relative to the design of the table.

Chris Marshall: Dowels would be a tricky proposition on a tabletop glue-up as long as yours will be, Warren. If you go that route, be sure to use a clamp-on style doweling jig like the one shown in the top photo. Rockler sells it, as do other sources (click here). The dowels have to be perfectly aligned across the joint so the boards will come together correctly with their faces flush, and a jig like this will make sure of it. If you try to just lay them out and drill the holes without a good jig, you’ll regret it – especially over a 10-ft. length. At least a few will be mismatched, and those will prevent alignment of all of them rather than assisting it.

Biscuits definitely offer more forgiveness, because the slots are slightly longer than necessary. You’d have some wiggle room. Normally, I don’t use any alignment aids for edge-gluing panels, but on a table as long as yours will be, I’d go with biscuits. And you’ll need LOTS of pipe or bar clamps, so round those up ahead of time.

I’d skip the battens underneath for the reason Tim suggests. The glue joints will be strong enough to hold the boards together. The bigger issue is keeping the panel flat across and along its faces. I’d probably design my table with conventional aprons between the legs, then attach the tabletop to the aprons with shop-made wood buttons (see below). The tongues of these fit into grooves in the aprons. They can allow for cross-grain wood movement, provided the grooves are deep enough and the tongues don’t bottom out in the grooves seasonally.

Good luck with your table!

  • O_K

    If you’re concerned with making the top stronger to support the weight of your antique cabinet be sure to include the rail front to back between the middle set of legs. You could still add a batten or two dividing up the five feet or so on each side of the center legs. They’d just go from the front apron to the back rail with no attachment to the table top.

    For that dowels could work for the connection but I prefer square pegs since long grain gives the glue bond the most strength. And squaring up a hole made with a drill is pretty easy. Just be very careful using a scrap and a drill-bit depth stop so you don’t drill through the front. Or make the tenons long enough to ebonize and carve down to a squat pyramid decorative shape in front.

    Alternatively glue in cross dowels in the battens and then use screws to attach and cover the recessed heads in the front with Greene-&-Greene style plugs or a pattern of decorative molding, filler then veneer, etc. There are so many ways to make a simple table more elegant. Especially if you have a router table.

    Key is to work out every detail on paper first. No changes once you begin to make it or your quick project will morph into one of the millions of partially completed projects left aging like not so fine wine in woodshops, basements, garages and sheds wherever wood workers like us are found. Thank you for sharing your question.

  • Tim Queen

    I have been using dowels to fasten boards together for many years. One of the main reason for doing so is, that was the way craftsman of years gone did it. It gives me a sense of honoring their way of fastening, whether it be lengths of lumber or putting the furniture together. I believe that you should do what you feel is the best way. Either way is perfectly fine and should hold the table together. Thanks for letting me vent and good luck with your project.

  • bsullivan308

    Tim Inman, can you tell me how you’re coming to the conclusion that biscuits offer a stronger joint than dowels? I’d love for this to be true because biscuits are so much easier and faster than dowels, but every test I’ve ever seen says that dowels are stronger.