Hitachi calls its new 7-1/4-in. RIPMAX Pro Circular Saw “ultra fast,” and to qualify that claim, the company reports that it cuts 40 percent faster than competitive models by spinning the blade at 6,800 RPM. It features a corded 15-amp motor to handle all manner of building materials — OSB, 2x lumber, LVL, plywood and even fiber-cement boards when outfitted with a fiber-cement blade.

Bevel capacity on this circular saw ranges from 0 to 55 degrees with positive stops at 0, 45 and 55 degrees. The steeper 55-degree tilt angle should be helpful for roof framing. When the base is set to 90 degrees, the saw will cut material up to 2-3/8 in. thick, and it can handle 1-27/32-in.-thick workpieces when tilted to 45°.

Depth and bevel levers are made of steel for added durability. The saw’s heavy-duty, stamped aluminum base features ribbing — a first for Hitachi on a circular saw — to also help bolster its jobsite ruggedness.

Many of the features on this 11.1-lb. saw were influenced by end user feedback, Hitachi says. Among them, the handle is now closer to the blade for better balance and ergonomics. Its grip circumference has been reduced for easier handling, and the trigger was widened to improve comfort. The saw’s cord hook — another unique feature — allows the cord to be repositioned securely to the side and out of the way for cutting convenience. The motor’s carbon brushes can be changed quickly and easily as well.

Hitachi’s 7-1/4” RIPMAX Circular Saw (model C7UR) comes with a 24-tooth, premium VPR Framing Blade for fast cutting, a hex bar wrench and carrying bag. It retails for around $149 at Lowe’s stores, and it’s covered by Hitachi’s 5-year professional warranty. The saw can also meet OSHA silica compliancy when cutting fiber-cement board if it’s connected to a vacuum system using Hitachi’s Dust Collector Set (item 372757), which is sold as an accessory.