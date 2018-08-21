Hot-lanta, Here I Come!

Today, I fly to Atlanta, Georgia, to attend the International Woodworking Fair, a biannual conglomeration of everything woodworking. And, while I have been doing this for 20 years, I confess that I still get pretty excited when the trade show kicks off. Not only do I get to check out new and interesting woodworking products, but I get to hang out with other woodworkers. And that is a pleasure for me.

Talking to woodworkers about their projects is always interesting. Also, listening in to conversations of people as they consider buying new tools gives me deeper insights into what woodworkers are looking for.

And then there is reconnecting with folks from the industry who have been at the shows for 20 years as well. For some reason, they look really old to me.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal